After al-Baghdadi’s death, how the U.S. can prevent an ISIS resurgence

Michael Leiter:

And very interesting from Vice President Pence's interview as well, taking a very similar line of, yes, removing U.S. troops from one section, but fundamentally the mission not changing.

And I think that's quite good, because, as Hassan notes, there are — there's a strategic point at which we can now attack ISIS with Baghdadi gone. And there are tactical opportunities with the information that was garnered from the successful raid.

So I hope that that is the case. This is exactly the time to accelerate operations against ISIS, so it can't recuperate quickly from this win against Baghdadi.

I think the challenge we face, of course, is, some of our ability to now collect intelligence, to have a reliable partner on the ground in the Kurds is still diminished by the president's decision to withdraw from that area.

And with that has also come the release of some previous ISIS detainees. So, at exactly the time where I think we should be most aggressive, we do face some very practical and challenging consequences from our withdraw of that region, and how it's affected the Kurds.