After announcing full withdrawal, Trump says U.S. will keep hundreds of troops in Syria

Nick Schifrin:

The administration says that they are going to keep a couple hundred troops in Northern and Northeast Syria and a couple hundred troops in Southern Syria.

And so let's separate those two to understand it. And let's zoom out to understand Northern and Northeast Syria first to understand where — the battle against ISIS.

So, take a look at this map. Back in 2014, this is the height of ISIS, 30,000 square miles, they controlled, about, across Syria and Iraq. Today, the self-declared caliphate is down to a few miles just in Baghouz. It's ISIS' last stand. ISIS fighters have had the chance to dig in for years. It's very difficult fighting. And civilians are trying to evacuate. And the fighting has had to pause.

But it's only a matter of time before that battle is over and the U.S. has won. The caliphate will have been defeated physically. And that is the fact that Trump used, the president used, when he made this pronouncement on Twitter in December.