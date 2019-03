Tornadoes tore through the southeastern U.S. over the weekend, killing more than 20 people so far, though the death toll may rise as rescue workers comb through rubble. Cutting a path more than a mile wide and 24 miles long, the tornado was the deadliest in the U.S. in six years. William Brangham talks to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Jeremy Redmon, reporting from Lee County, Alabama.