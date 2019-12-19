After House impeaches Trump, battle turns to Senate trial

Michael Conway:

Well, it may be viable, but the public may not think it's fair.

In Robert Mueller's report, he put a footnote that's — where he said that he couldn't take any action and recommend whether there should be criminal charges. And he said that that would be decided in impeachment.

And one of his rationales was, the president had no opportunity to vindicate himself. And so I think, if the president really had no opportunity to vindicate himself, there was never a trial, I think that would backfire on the Democrats.

One other thing to think about, the Democrats have been in court. They have a hearing on January 3 on two lawsuits in the court of appeals in Washington, one for Don McGahn to testify, one for the grand jury material.

Their whole rationale is, it's part of an impeachment inquiry. So, what are the Democrats going to say on January 3? Is the impeachment inquiry still going on? Or is it over?