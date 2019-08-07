After mass shooting, fear remains for El Paso’s Latino majority

Iliana Holguin:

Yes.

You know, El Pasoans right now, we're still trying to figure out how to heal. We're still grieving. We're going to be facing having 22 funerals here in the next few days.

And many of us really hold the president responsible in a lot of ways for this increase in, you know, the demonization of immigrant communities. And a lot of the same rhetoric the president uses on a daily basis in his Twitter account, in his rallies, you heard some of the same phrases being used by this person in that essay that he posted just minutes before he opened fire here in El Paso.

So, really, we feel that the president has to acknowledge that his language has played a role in what happened. His words have consequences. And here in El Paso, we learned that on Saturday, that his words have very, very severe consequences that can change a community.

And so we didn't want him to come while we were in this process of grieving and healing, and until he acknowledges that he has to change the way he talks about immigrants and immigrant communities and people of color. He has to recognize that his language is what's doing us harm, and Saturday was just a manifestation of that.