After NCAA announcement, is allowing compensation for student athletes inevitable?

John Feinstein:

Well, it is a small first step.

And, again, it is — that's all it is. And, again, they're trying to hold off the avalanche that's coming in their direction of people saying, we're not buying this bit anymore that the sky will fall if college athletes get paid by outside agencies or, as Mark Emmert, the president of the NCAA, said, it's an existential issue.

What the heck does that mean? I guess I'm not smart enough to understand. What is an existential issue when it comes to paying people?

And so what they're trying to say is, OK, we have got it. We're going to work this out.

But what it really is, it's an opening bargaining ploy, because they are going to say, OK, we will do this, and the lawmakers are going to say, no, we want that. And then the NCAA, they will say — will say, what about this?

And they're going to try to give away as little of the store as they can, so that the schools and the NCAA itself continue to — can continue to rake in the billions of dollars they make off of these kids.