After outcry, Alabama DA decides not to prosecute woman for endangering fetus

Mary Scott Hodgin:

Yes, so the DA in this case is Lynneice Washington. She was elected a few years ago as the district attorney of the Bessemer District Cutoff here in Jefferson County.

She is the first black woman to hold the position of district attorney in the state of Alabama. So she made history when she was elected a few years ago. And she had come out over the weekend and said that her office had received a lot of criticism about this case.

And, at that time, her office had said, we're still deciding, we respect the decision of the grand jury, but it's up to us whether or not to take this case to court.

Today, the district attorney, Washington, came out and said she is not going to take the case to court. And I think that it was in response to, one, she didn't feel that the case needed to go any further. But, additionally, a lot of people were upset about this. And, as you pointed out, it's brought up this debate about the personhood movement. Should a fetus carry the same rights as a person?