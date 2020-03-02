After South Carolina winnows Democratic field, candidates prepare for Super Tuesday

Judy Woodruff:

It's been a dramatic 48 hours since the polls closed in the South Carolina Democratic primary on Saturday evening.

Three presidential candidates have now left the race. And the few that remain are scrambling to maximize their support before 14 states vote tomorrow.

With only hours left before Super Tuesday's primaries, the Democratic presidential field winnowed even further. Exiting this time, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar. She flew to Dallas to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden tonight. It was the latest in a string of departures since Biden's big win in South Carolina on Saturday.

First to go was billionaire activist Tom Steyer, a distant third in South Carolina.