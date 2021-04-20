Al Gore on how Walter Mondale made the vice president’s role a ‘substantive partnership’

Judy Woodruff:

The ways he revolutionized the role of vice president impacted many who came after him in that position, including the vice president who came along 12 years after Mondale left office, Al Gore.

And he joins us now from Nashville.

Mr. Vice President, thank you so much for joining us.

And we invited you here to speak about Walter Mondale, but I do first want to ask your reaction to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case in the killing of George Floyd.

What are you thinking about that this evening?