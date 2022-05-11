Al Jazeera journalist killed in West Bank raid

John Yang:

Israeli forces also appeared at Abu Akleh's home, but were shouted away.

Abu Akleh was on assignment at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have regularly conducted raids. They say they're hunting for a Palestinian terrorist. It's a response to a recent uptick of violence against Israelis. Last week, two Palestinians from Jenin were captured after they allegedly killed three Israelis with axes in Elad, a predominantly Ultra-Orthodox town in Central Israel.

And, last month, the rare convergence of Ramadan and Passover brought near daily clashes in Jerusalem's Old City at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site revered by both Muslims and Jews, who call it Temple Mount.

Though the conflict has not yet broken out into the all-out war scene in Gaza last May, so far this year, dozens of Palestinians and Israelis have been killed. Throughout the long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, critics have accused Israel of targeting journalists.

A United Nations investigation found reasonable grounds to believe Israeli snipers had shot a journalist during 2018 protests in Gaza.

For more on both Shireen Abu Akleh's death and the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian violence, we're joined by Josef Federman. He's the Associated Press news director for Israel, the Palestinian territories and Jordan.

Josef, thanks for being with us.

First off, what — is there anything new? What more do we know about Shireen Abu Akleh's death?