‘All kinds of red flags’ as parents of accused Michigan high school shooter are charged

Judy Woodruff:

There have been some dramatic twists and turns today in Tuesday's shooting attack at a Michigan high school.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the accused 15-year-old killer, were charged with involuntary manslaughter this afternoon. Soon after, authorities in Oxford Township declared them fugitives and launched a manhunt.

Still later, their attorney said they had left town for their own safety, but were returning to face arraignment.

John Yang picks up the story from there.