Amazon labor vote accelerates organizing efforts nationwide

William Brangham
Dorothy Hastings
Eliot Barnhart
Workers at a New York City Amazon site on Monday appeared to reject a union. That loss came just weeks after they’d scored a historic win at a much larger, neighboring Amazon warehouse, which created the first-ever union at the massive online company. Maximillian Alvarez, of The Real News Network and host of the Working People podcast, joins William Brangham to discuss.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
