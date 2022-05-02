Amazon labor vote accelerates organizing efforts nationwide

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

By —

Dorothy Hastings

By —

Eliot Barnhart

Audio

Workers at a New York City Amazon site on Monday appeared to reject a union. That loss came just weeks after they’d scored a historic win at a much larger, neighboring Amazon warehouse, which created the first-ever union at the massive online company. Maximillian Alvarez, of The Real News Network and host of the Working People podcast, joins William Brangham to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
By —

Dorothy Hastings

By —

Eliot Barnhart

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: