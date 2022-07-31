Amazon’s acquisition deal with One Medical raises patient privacy concerns

In a nearly $4 billion deal, Amazon plans to buy One Medical, a primary care group with nearly 200 locations across the country. Privacy advocates are voicing concerns about Amazon controlling people's online purchase data as well as their health care records. Erin Brodwin, health tech reporter at Axios, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

