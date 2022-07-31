Amazon’s acquisition deal with One Medical raises patient privacy concerns

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In a nearly $4 billion deal, Amazon plans to buy One Medical, a primary care group with nearly 200 locations across the country. Privacy advocates are voicing concerns about Amazon controlling people's online purchase data as well as their health care records. Erin Brodwin, health tech reporter at Axios, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
