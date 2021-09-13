American Academy of Pediatrics urges FDA to approve COVID vaccines for children under 12

William Brangham:

Judy, there are 48 million kids in America under the age of 12, but the timeline for a vaccine for those kids keeps changing.

This summer, the FDA went back to manufacturers asking for expanded trials and more data. It's not clear when emergency authorization will actually happen. But with the Delta variant raging, almost five times as many children are now being hospitalized for COVID-19.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has called on the FDA to pick up the pace.

We talk now to Dr. Lee Beers. She is president of the Academy and also a pediatrician.

Dr. Beers, great to have you on the "NewsHour."

You wrote this letter on behalf of the Academy to the FDA saying, we have got to move quicker.

Make the case. Why do you think that they need to speed up the process?

Dr. Lee Beers, American Academy of Pediatrics: For any vaccine, medication, any kind of medical intervention, one of the things we always think about is the risk/benefit.

And we need to make sure that the benefit of the vaccine or the medication or the therapeutic outweighs — the risk of that outweighs the risk of the illness. And what we have been seeing with COVID, we know, thankfully, COVID tends to be very mild in children, but some children can still get very sick. But low risk is not zero risk.

And what we have seen with Delta is that Delta is so much more contagious that we're seeing many, many more children get sick. I often say a small percentage of a large number of children is a really large number of children.

So, right now, we're seeing children get very sick. We see it in the numbers. We also see it in our pediatricians' offices, where we're hearing from pediatrician offices and hospitals all across the country that they're — that they're overwhelmed.

And so, in our mind, actually, we have always thought that the vaccine is a really important tool in the toolbox for — to keep our youngest kids healthy. But now it's really getting particularly acute and particularly urgent.