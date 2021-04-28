American Families Plan aims to ‘shore up America’s middle class,’ White House adviser says

Heather Boushey:

Well, what I say is that we need to make sure we're taking the steps to shore up America's middle class.

And we need to do so by making sure those at the top are paying their fair share. We have seen over the past decade that wealth has risen, especially and particularly for those at the very, very top. We have seen a lot of companies be incredibly profitable.

And yet too many firms at the very top of the American economy don't pay any taxes. So, we need to make sure that those that have benefited the most pay their fair share, so that we can make those investments that benefit us all.

You know, about a third of rural families don't have access to broadband. Over the past year, could you imagine not having access to the Internet during this time of COVID? Or think about the fact that so many families live with water that comes into their home that has lead in it. We know that there's no safe amount of lead for children.

These are the kinds of investment in infrastructure we need to make. And we need to make these investments in our children, in education and in childcare. So we need to make sure that folks at the top pay their fair share and that we focus on doing what's right for the American people and the American economy.