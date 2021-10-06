American pharmacies face trial in Ohio over role in opioid crisis

Brian Mann, National Public Radio:

Basically, the idea is that, under the Controlled Substances Act, federal law requires pharmacies, like other businesses that handle these really risky opioids, to do so super cautiously, to make sure that the pills go to the right people, to look at prescriptions that come in from doctors and think about whether these are proper prescriptions.

And what the counties say is that, rather than doing that kind of diligence, these companies just kept funneling pills out the door, and that a lot of people got hurt as a consequence. What they're supposed to do is call the Drug Enforcement Administration, call local law enforcement if they feel like that there's a serious sort of drug-dealing situation that goes on.

And the pharmacy chains can point to cases where they did do that. But there are also many instances that are already coming forward in this trial where doctors who had really suspicious track records kept sending patients to these pharmacies, and the pills kept going out the door.