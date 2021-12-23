Americans face COVID testing lags ahead of holidays: ‘We’re very, very far behind’

Katherine Wu:

Yes, so this is a really interesting collision between virus and vaccine right now.

I think the first thing to know is that, again, it's not useful to talk about this variant in binary terms, safe or unsafe. Vaccinated, especially vaccinated and boosted people, are going to be much safer. We know that, even though this variant can dodge some of the defenses that vaccinated bodies mount, it's not going to overcome all of them.

And that especially means that vaccinated people are especially going to be well-protected against more severe forms of disease. And maybe we are seeing that already play out. The world has so much more immunity than it did a couple years ago. We have progressed so far in such little time.

And it is early days still. Remember that it takes a couple of weeks for hospitalization data to really manifest. And this variant has really only been in the global conversation for about a month. But we are seeing encouraging signs that case rates are not dragging hospitalization rates in quite the lockstep that they were before.

If that continues to pan out, that could be a good sign. It's not game over for the pandemic. A small percentage of hospitalizations can still be devastating, because a small percentage of a big number can still be a huge number. But it is encouraging.

I think what's complicated here is, when we say mild, that's disease. And disease is an interaction between host and pathogen. Is it because we as hosts are better defended, so it's milder, or is it because the virus is intrinsically less deadly? It could be both. And that's really difficult to untangle.

So people shouldn't take mild for granted.