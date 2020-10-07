Americans need a ‘robust’ federal aid package, says Fed’s Kashkari

Judy Woodruff:

And, as Yamiche and Lisa have just laid out, negotiators do appear to be a long way from a comprehensive aid deal.

While parts of the American economy have recovered better and more quickly than expected, there are signs that millions of people may be without a job for six months or longer. That prospect, along with the end of some benefits to individuals and aid to businesses, has some people worried about where all this is heading.

You can count Neel Kashkari among them. He is the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. And he joins me now.

Neel Kashkari, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

I want to cite what we heard yesterday from Fed Chair Jay Powell. He warned of tragic results for the economy if there isn't some sort of robust aid package coming out of Congress in the wake of the pandemic.

Today, you used the term enormous consequences if there isn't a significant aid package.

What do you mean by that?