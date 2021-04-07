America’s infrastructure is crumbling. What should be prioritized?

Emily Feenstra:

One thing that we like is really that comprehensive approach.

We look at 17 categories of the report card, and it's really a connected system. So, in a way, our ports are only as good as the roads and the rail that connect to them. At the same time, if you look at those categories and the D's, there's like a few that stand out.

Our lowest grade and the report card were our transit systems. Our communities across the country are just facing a huge maintenance backlog when it comes to transit, and the pandemic certainly didn't help that. The agencies have been facing huge revenue declines.

And so they were kind of kicked while they were already down. Wastewater utilities, another area where we're in the D's. There's a lot of work we could be doing. Inland waterways is another one, definitely under the radar for most Americans, but that's how farmers get their goods to market. And when those barges have to stop on the Mississippi River, it costs goods to increase more, hours of delay.

And that's something we really need to prioritize.