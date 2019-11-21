Amid corruption charges, is Israel’s era of Netanyahu over?

William Brangham:

In Israel today, two major political events converged. The sitting prime minister gets indicted at the very same moment that his main challenger misses his deadline to form a new government.

Now, for the next three weeks, any member of the Israeli Knesset can try his or her hand at forming a coalition government. If that fails, Israel will face its third election in less than one year.

For more on these developments, I'm joined by David Makovsky. He's a distinguished fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. He's also the co-author of "Be Strong and of Good Courage," a book about Israeli leaders who made historic decisions.

David, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Obviously, a tremendous day for Israeli politics. This indictment against Netanyahu has been threatened for months, but, today, it drops.

Can you remind us, what is the allegation against him?