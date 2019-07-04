Amid long economic expansion, why so many Americans are still struggling

Heather Boushey:

Well, I think that's a great list.

Certainly, the actions of the Fed and the Recovery Act that was passed in 2009, when Obama took office, certainly had a really large effect. I do want to note, though, that, while we have this very strong recovery for a very long period of time, there's really an opportunity now to sit back and look at some of the underlying fundamentals of the economy that haven't been doing as well.

And I want to make sure that we focus on that, because while the aggregate numbers, aggregate employment is low, and aggregate growth has been steady for many years now, we haven't actually seen the same kind of income gains across families all across the economy.

So those aggregate numbers really do mask this growing inequality in income and wealth and across different kinds of families all across the United States.

And so the strength of the economy right now really provides an opportunity to sit back and say, OK, we can look at the panoply of economic policies and figure out, with a strong economy and a lot of money flowing through the economy, what we could be doing to address these fundamentals.