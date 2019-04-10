Amid measles outbreak, NYC health officials strive to promote vaccination, dispel ‘myths’

Judy Woodruff:

The United States is battling one of its largest measles outbreaks in decades, with 465 cases confirmed nationwide and 78 new cases in the last week alone.

New York City has become a particular hot spot, with 285 confirmed cases since last fall. Twenty-one of those have been hospitalized, five of them in intensive care.

The outbreak there has centered in Ultra Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn, where opposition to receiving vaccinations runs high.

Yesterday, New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency, requiring anyone who has not be vaccinated to receive one or face possible fines.

For more on what the city is facing, I am joined by Dr. Oxiris Barbot, commissioner of New York City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Dr. Barbot, thank you very much for talking with us.

First of all, bring us up to date on the situation there in New York.