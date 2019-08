In Newark, New Jersey, worries and anger over contaminated drinking water are growing by the day. High lead levels have been found at many of Newark’s homes, in a case echoing the 2014 water crisis in Flint, Michigan. City officials have distributed water filters, but now the EPA says they may not be enough. NJTV’s Brenda Flanagan reports, and Lisa Desjardins talks to NJTV reporter Michael Hill.