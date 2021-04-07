What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Amnesty International finds evidence of possible atrocities in Ethiopia

Nick Schifrin
By —

Nick Schifrin

The Ethiopian government is allowing journalists into Tigray in part because of international pressure, following reports of atrocities committed by the government and its allies. Nick schifrin reports on the anatomy of an event that Amnesty International calls a possible crime against humanity.

