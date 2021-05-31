Amy Walter and Errin Haines on Texas voting law, filibuster rules, Biden agenda

Errin Haines:

Well, Democrats have certainly tried to push back at the federal and state level.

Texas Democrats had a victory last night in their decision at the 11th hour to walk out and block this legislation, at least for now. But what they are saying is that this is a stalling tactic, frankly, while they are hoping that Republicans — I mean, that Democrats at the federal level can really do something to address the election integrity measures that are on the march in those states that you just showed.

Listen, what is emerging is a battle between those who believe in curtailing access to the ballot and those who are focused on trying to expand access to the ballot. And so Democratic voters were asked in November to do whatever it took to get creative, to really show up and show out at the polls last year. That is what they did.

And that is what they are now asking the people that they got elected to do on their behalf with this legislation. And I think that voters on both sides, for them, what they're seeing is what they're — they sent their elected officials to office to do, right?

But Republicans seem to very much understand that mandate, which is why they are continuing to kind of push the big lie that the election was rigged and that the president, former president, unsuccessfully — that the election stolen from him.

But for Democrats who are continuing to kind of try to seek compromise and find a bipartisan solution, that's frustrating a lot of the Democratic voters that I'm hearing from, who just want results, now that they have delivered victory and majorities for them.