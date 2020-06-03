Amy Walter on the ‘symbolism’ of Tuesday’s election results

Amy Walter:

Yes, Judy, it is quite remarkable, again, to have the first African-American elected in this week in a city like Ferguson which — that has so much symbolism.

But what's also remarkable, Judy, is how much the American public has moved on this issue, this issue of excessive force used by police, especially against black folks. And what we saw in 2014 was, only a third of Americans thought that the police used executive force with African-Americans vs. whites.

In 2016, it was still about a third. Today, a new poll came out, Monmouth University poll, shows that almost 60 percent of Americans now believe that excessive force is being used against African-Americans more so than it's being used against whites.

And I think that's an incredible movement in such a short amount of time. I think a lot of that is driven, of course, by the horrific video that most Americans, if they haven't seen it themselves, have heard about.

And I also think it's reflective of the fact that a lot has happened since 2014, even in Ferguson. In Ferguson, even before this election of the mayor, a number of African-Americans were elected to the city council, so it went from almost all white to being majority African-American over the course of these last few years.