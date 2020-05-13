An exclusive interview with family of American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan

Relatives of Mark Frerichs, an American being held hostage in Afghanistan, are urging the Trump administration to pause negotiations over ending the nearly two-decade-long conflict with the Taliban until Frerichs is released.



Charlene Cakora, Frerichs’ sister, and her husband, Chris, told the PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz on Wednesday that they fear the United States might lose its motivation to recover Frerichs if it successfully brokers a peace deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban before the 57-year-old contractor is freed.



“I think every day that I’m going to wake up some morning and this is all going to be signed and clear, and Mark’s not home safely,” Cakora said. “And what are we going to do then?”

In late February, the U.S. agreed to a deal in which the American and NATO troop presence would draw down, as long as the Taliban held up its side of the bargain, including not allowing terrorist networks like al-Qaida to use Afghanistan as a base for attacks.

The U.S., whose efforts are led by chief envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, also committed to help facilitate a prisoner swap — of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 Afghan security forces — before the Afghan government and Taliban would begin direct talks. The prisoner exchange had begun, albeit in fits and starts, starting in March, but a recent spate of violence has threatened to derail diplomatic attempts entirely.

Frerichs, a former Navy diver who had worked for 10 years in conflict zones as a civil engineer, is believed to have been kidnapped by the Taliban-aligned Haqqani network some time before Feb. 2, which was when the Cakoras learned of his disappearance.

“I cry every now and then at night. And I just think about it, about what he’s going through right now. Is he being bathed? Is he being fed? Is he clothed? I mean, is he warm? Does he have a pillow?” Charlene Cakora said.

The Cakoras said they were grateful for the help provided by the FBI, State Department and Khalilzad himself in searching for Frerichs and bringing up his case in meetings with Afghan officials. But they fear that Khalilzad is willing to subordinate Frerichs’ return, in order to achieve a wider peace deal.

“It sounds like Zal’s still more worried about doing a prisoner exchange of great numbers rather than looking at the importance of one person, and that’s Mark, and getting Mark home,” Chris Cakora said.

Frerichs’ relatives also said they remained hopeful that President Donald Trump, who has previously shown himself willing to intervene personally on the behalf of American hostages, would be able to secure his release.

“He’s shown he’s a pretty powerful guy who’s gonna go toe to toe against the strongest leaders in the world and come out OK,” Chris Cakora said.

Charlene Cakora grew emotional when asked what message she would share with her brother.

“I want you home safe. And I’m doing everything I can to get you home safe. So just hang in there,” she said.