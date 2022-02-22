Analyzing the federal hate crimes trial for the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

John Yang:

The convictions mean that all three men will likely spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Margaret Coker is editor in chief of The Current, a nonprofit news organization covering Southeast Georgia. She covered both the state murder trial and the federal hate crimes trial of the three convicted men.

Margaret Coker, thanks for joining us.

This jury did not take very long to reach their verdict. Tell us what it was like inside the courtroom this morning.

Margaret Coker, Editor in Chief, The Current: Yes, it was extraordinarily emotional, first off, because it's been such a long struggle for the Arbery family to see justice.

Two years ago, when Ahmaud was murdered as he was out for a jog on a Sunday sunny afternoon, it took 74 days for anyone to be arrested. And that's in large part because local law enforcement, both police and the district attorneys here, accepted the version of events that the defendants, the killers, had given them, which was that they were acting in self-defense.

So, the arc of justice has moved quite — quite steeply since then. The face of justice in Georgia today looked like this. There was a Black man who was the lead FBI investigator for the government. The lead U.S. attorney was a Black woman. And on the jury, the 12-person jury, the foreman was a Black man who got to hand over to the judge the guilty verdict, unanimous verdict, of guilty on all counts.