Analyzing the U.S. business advisory for Hong Kong and how it could affect global finances

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, today's business advisory says, because of the 2020 national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong, Americans are at risk of arrest, and businesses are at risk of electronic warrantless surveillance, restricted access to information because of a crackdown on the media, and Chinese legal consequences if they comply with American sanctions.

Also today, the U.S. sanctioned seven officials in the Chinese Communist Party's primary office in Hong Kong.

For more on all of this, we turn to Michael Hirson, the China lead for the Eurasia Group, an international business consulting firm.

Michael Hirson, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

How significant ask it that the U.S., for the first time, has issued this advisory about Hong Kong?