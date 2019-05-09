Another series of school shootings highlights the challenge of keeping students safe

Judy Woodruff:

Castillo was a senior, just days away from graduation. Both shooters, an 18-year-old male and a juvenile, are in police custody.

The attack hit the Denver area hard, one already on edge, roughly a month after the 20th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School. Schools across the area were locked down last month in reaction to threats related to the anniversary.

Tuesday's attack is the second U.S. school shooting in as many weeks. Last week, a gunman at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte killed two and wounded four. He was also taken down by a student who charged him.

These recent shootings come amid a nationwide debate about arming teachers. Classrooms across the country are already taking other safety measures, such as operating active shooter drills more frequently.

Last year saw the highest number of school shootings in recent years, including two dozen that left 35 people dead. Three of the four deadliest shootings in modern U.S. history, in an elementary and secondary school, have happened since Columbine. Let's

talk about how communities and school systems are responding to all of this, including in Colorado.

John Ferrugia is the news anchor and managing editor with Rocky Mountain PBS in Denver. And Evie Blad is a reporter who covers this for Education Week, a "NewsHour" partner.

And we welcome both of you to the program.

John, I want to start with you.

Tell us how the Denver community is dealing with all of this, especially with a history going back to Columbine.