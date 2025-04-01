Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Correction: The April 1 broadcast has been edited in order to correct the segment on Haiti and rice production. We have removed references to a study on arsenic levels in rice consumed in Haiti, which was retracted before the segment aired.
Through an editorial review of our production on this piece, we discovered that this study was both retracted and not peer reviewed, an important benchmark for our coverage of scientific studies. Because of this, the study should not have been cited in our published work. We regret the error.
Tuesday on the News Hour, mass firings begin at government health agencies, including people in key leadership positions. As the window narrows to find survivors of the Myanmar quake, aid groups warn of the overwhelming need for food, water and health care. Plus, how an effort to provide cheap rice to Haiti has made it difficult for the nation to produce its own.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News: