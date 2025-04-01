Correction: The April 1 broadcast has been edited in order to correct the segment on Haiti and rice production. We have removed references to a study on arsenic levels in rice consumed in Haiti, which was retracted before the segment aired.

Through an editorial review of our production on this piece, we discovered that this study was both retracted and not peer reviewed, an important benchmark for our coverage of scientific studies. Because of this, the study should not have been cited in our published work. We regret the error.