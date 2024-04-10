April 10, 2024PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, is inflation under control enough for the Fed to lower interest rates? We speak with a key player watching the economy. The Environmental Protection Agency puts strict limits on the amount of so-called "forever chemicals" in drinking water. Plus, a look at the violent crackdown on some Christian groups in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

