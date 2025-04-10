April 10, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Thursday on the News Hour...

Thursday on the News Hour, President Trump projects confidence in his tariff plan but the markets flash more warning signs over the enormous levies placed on Chinese imports. Food banks and their customers feel the pain from cuts to government programs coupled with higher prices. Plus, the struggle to cope with climate change in Senegal despite promises from other nations to help.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS News:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch