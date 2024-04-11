Leave your feedback
Thursday on the NewsHour, the White House announces the largest expansion of background checks for gun purchases in decades. O.J. Simpson, the star football player and actor whose arrest and trial for murder captivated the nation, has died of cancer. Plus, the leaders of Japan and the Philippines meet with President Biden to discuss stepping up security cooperation in Asia.
