Friday on the NewsHour, a strong jobs report offers signs of hope for an economic recovery, new laws across the country try to combat racial discrimination based on how you wear your hair, and David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart consider President Biden's new infrastructure plan and Major League Baseball's reaction to Georgia's new voting law.
Segments From This Episode
News Wrap: Police officer, suspect killed in new attack at the U.S. Capitol6 min
Strong jobs report offers signs of hope for an economic recovery6 min
U.S. and Iran agree to talks on returning to the 2015 nuclear deal9 min
How hair discrimination impacts Black Americans in their personal lives and the workplace9 min
Brooks and Capehart on Biden’s new infrastructure plan, Georgia’s voting law11 min
Honoring 5 phenomenal people who lost their lives to COVID-194 min
New Mexico inmates connect with Ernest Hemingway’s life and work7 min
