Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the News Hour, President Trump announces sweeping new tariffs that could shake up the U.S. and global economies. As Republicans hold two key seats in the House and Democrats best Elon Musk's chosen candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a look at what the elections say about voter sentiment. Plus, how private equity's increasing role in health care is affecting patients.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News: