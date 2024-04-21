Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we ask NATO’s Secretary General if the delayed U.S. aid to Ukraine is too late to make a difference. Then, how a Supreme Court case on laws limiting homeless encampments could reshape policy across the country. Plus, a look at the tensions in one Montana city over people experiencing homelessness camping in vehicles.
