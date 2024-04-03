April 3, 2024PBS News Hour full episode

Wednesday on the News Hour...

Wednesday on the Newshour, Israeli officials say their deadly strike on an aid convoy in Gaza was a result of misidentification. President Biden and former President Trump win primaries but both see protest votes that hint at challenges come November. Plus, our report on major shifts in immigration follows asylum seekers from around the world moving through Mexico to the U.S. border.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch