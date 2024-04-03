Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the Newshour, Israeli officials say their deadly strike on an aid convoy in Gaza was a result of misidentification. President Biden and former President Trump win primaries but both see protest votes that hint at challenges come November. Plus, our report on major shifts in immigration follows asylum seekers from around the world moving through Mexico to the U.S. border.
