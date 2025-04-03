Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Thursday on the News Hour, financial markets sink in the wake of President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on practically all goods being imported to the U.S. How the Trump administration has restarted the practice of family detention as part of its hardline immigration policies. Plus, Taiwan builds up its military as the threat of a Chinese takeover looms larger.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News: