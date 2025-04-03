April 3, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Thursday on the News Hour...

Thursday on the News Hour, financial markets sink in the wake of President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on practically all goods being imported to the U.S. How the Trump administration has restarted the practice of family detention as part of its hardline immigration policies. Plus, Taiwan builds up its military as the threat of a Chinese takeover looms larger.

