Thursday on the NewsHour, the Biden Administration warns Israel to change the way it is handling the war with Hamas or risk losing U.S. support. An exclusive conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on efforts to increase security cooperation in Asia. Plus, we go to the southern border with migrants who've made the grueling journey through Mexico and those trying to help them.
