Friday on the News Hour, the global economy is stressed further as China hits back against the U.S. with more tariffs of its own. President Trump removes more top national security officials, drawing praise from far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer. Plus, how one of the nation's preeminent arts centers in Washington has been thrust into the larger partisan divide.

