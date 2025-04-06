April 6, 2025PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the News Hour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the White House claims more than 50 countries have reached out to negotiate as Americans brace for the impact of Trump’s sweeping tariffs. Elite college athletes face online harassment from gamblers who lose sports bets. How artificial reefs are helping enhance and protect coastlines. Plus, scientists use fertility treatments in a race to save an endangered wild cat.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS News:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch