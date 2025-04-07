April 7, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Monday on the News Hour...

Monday on the News Hour, President Trump holds firm to his tariffs and threatens more. We speak with business owners concerned about how the president's economic policies will affect their bottom lines. Plus, in the face of escalating threats, Taiwan works to prepare its citizens for a potential invasion by China.

