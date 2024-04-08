April 8, 2024PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, Israeli forces withdraw from southern Gaza and cease-fire talks resume in Cairo six months after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. Then, millions of people across the United States witness a rare total solar eclipse. Plus, we examine the push to reform the Insurrection Act and curb a president's power to deploy the U.S. military on American soil.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch