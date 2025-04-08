Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the News Hour, the global economy teeters while President Trump claims his tariffs are bringing nations to the negotiating table. The Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to continue deporting migrants under the Alien Enemies Act. Plus, Taiwan closely watches the global response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fearing China could soon attempt a similar takeover.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News: