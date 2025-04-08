April 8, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Tuesday on the News Hour...

Tuesday on the News Hour, the global economy teeters while President Trump claims his tariffs are bringing nations to the negotiating table. The Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to continue deporting migrants under the Alien Enemies Act. Plus, Taiwan closely watches the global response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fearing China could soon attempt a similar takeover.

