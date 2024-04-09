Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Arizona's Supreme Court upholds a Civil War-era abortion law, effectively banning the procedure in the state. Mike Johnson fights to remain House speaker among a divided Republican Party. Plus, reconciliation and rebuilding in Rwanda 30 years after the genocide that killed more than a million people.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.