Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the News Hour, as President Trump hits pause on many of his tariffs, we look at the global response and how the back and forth is affecting American business and consumers. How the trade wars could affect personal finances. Plus, Judy Woodruff goes underground to explore some of the little-known and sometimes life-saving work done by government employees who are now being fired.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS News: