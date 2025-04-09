April 9, 2025PBS News Hour full episode

Wednesday on the News Hour...

Wednesday on the News Hour, as President Trump hits pause on many of his tariffs, we look at the global response and how the back and forth is affecting American business and consumers. How the trade wars could affect personal finances. Plus, Judy Woodruff goes underground to explore some of the little-known and sometimes life-saving work done by government employees who are now being fired.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS News:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch