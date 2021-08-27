As 1.2 million households face eviction, only 11% of federal rental assistance distributed

Stephanie Sy:

That's right, Amna.

Just about 11 percent, or $5 billion, of that federal aid actually has been distributed by state and local governments months after Congress approved it. And people need that aid. Census estimates show that as many as 1.2 million households say they are very likely to face eviction in the next two months. Overall, more than eight million people say they are behind on their rent.

Kristen Randall has a first-hand view of all of this, as a court-mandated officer tasked with enforcing evictions in Tucson, Arizona.

Constable Randall, thank you very much for joining the "NewsHour."

I understand that, soon after last night's Supreme Court decision, you started getting calls immediately from landlords. Tell us about that and how you responded.