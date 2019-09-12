Enforcing foreign money ban in U.S. elections on hold without quorum at FEC

Ellen Weintraub:

Well, I think election administration is being conducted throughout the country by a lot of dedicated public servants working at the state and local level.

And they are, I'm sure, going to do their darndest to make sure that the election is carried out properly. But there are a lot of risks that we know about right now. We know that foreign governments are trying to attack our elections. We know that people have difficulty voting sometimes.

There is one scholar who looked at every election between 2000 and 2014, over a billion votes, and found only 31 credible possibilities of voter fraud.

Now, the problem with talking about voter fraud, when it is unsubstantiated, is that there is a risk that measures will be adopted that will make it harder, that will impose obstacles on legitimate American citizens exercising their right to vote.

Right now, if we get over 60 percent participation in any election, that's considered good turnout. And we need to have more people participating, civically engaged and making their choices, so that the government represents them.