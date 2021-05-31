As COVID restrictions ease, here’s how the country marked Memorial Day

Amna Nawaz:

Residents, community officials and civil rights leaders spent this day in Tulsa, Oklahoma, marking the 100th anniversary of the race massacre in the city's Greenwood district.

That neighborhood, once among the most prosperous for Black Americans, was known as Black Wall Street. White mobs killed many Black residents and left the neighborhood in smoldering ruins.

Today, there was a soil dedication attended by the last remaining survivors to remember those who were killed. And throughout the weekend, there have been parades, calls for reparations, celebrations and special church services.

For many years, the massacre was less recognized in Oklahoma and nationally. But that has changed.

We're going to look at the legacy tonight, beginning with a look at a special documentary airing on PBS. And then Yamiche Alcindor has a conversation with an activist.

Let's start with the history detailed in "Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten," narrated by Michel Martin.